Torq Implements Cash Preservation Measures, Announces Board and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2024 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately the Company has implemented cash preservation measures including an immediate 50% pay cut for all salaried North American senior executives, a deferral of those reduced salaries until a financing permits payment and a deferral of all directors cash compensation. The Company will also effect reductions of all non-essential employees and contractors and intends to consolidate its Vancouver office operations into a combination of remote working and relocation to the Santiago offices, where the Company's technical team, physical assets and exploration activities are centered.

The Company also announces that director, Jeffrey Mason, and Chief Geological Officer (CGO), Michael Henrichsen, have resigned their respective positions with the Company, effective immediately, to pursue other business interests. The Board would like to thank Michael and Jeffrey for their contributions over the years and wishes them success in their future endeavors. The Company will not in the near term appoint a replacement CGO given the strength of the Chilean technical team.

The Company has also decided to drop its option on the Andrea project in order to focus and prioritize its capital allocation to its more advanced Margarita and the Santa Cecilia projects, where the latter is currently wrapping up its second exploration focused drill program.

Shawn Wallace, Chair and CEO, commented, "we are undertaking these cash preservation measures, including reduction and/or deferral of executive and board compensation, while we explore financing options. The Board is grateful for the support from executives and fellow Board members, who are all committed to ensuring continued solid technical performance and value creation for shareholders. Mr. Wallace added, "I would like to thank Jeffrey and Michael, both personally and on behalf of the Board, for their many contributions to the Company over the last several years. Management and the Board are working with the Company's stakeholders, as well as financial and other advisors, and are considering which financing options may be the most accretive. We believe the exploration results achieved at both Margarita and Santa Cecilia are currently under-appreciated and that financing will be obtainable in due course".

