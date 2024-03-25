Nutrien to Host Investor Day on June 12

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in New York on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Nutrien's Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company's outlook, strategic plans and capital allocation priorities.

In-person attendance is reserved for institutional shareholders and sell-side analysts. The meeting will be webcast and a replay made available following the event. Registration is available on Nutrien's website at nutrien.com/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

