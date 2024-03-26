Rio Tinto commits $10 million to boost Tom Price sports and recreation

Rio Tinto will contribute $10 million to the Shire of Ashburton to help fund the Minna Oval Development Project in Tom Price.

The project includes the development of a clubhouse, undercover sports viewing areas, changerooms and toilets, a commercial kitchen and kiosk, and a new shaded playground. These facilities will be used by local sporting organisations and the adjacent North Tom Price Primary school.

The Minna Oval Development Project was identified as an important community project through the Shire of Ashburton's Community Lifestyle Infrastructure Plan (CLIP), which Rio Tinto provided $1 million towards.

Rio Tinto Managing Director Port, Rail and Core Services, Richard Cohen said, "Sport plays a fundamental role in creating vibrant, healthy communities and we are proud to be partnering with the Shire of Ashburton to bring this project to life.

"We are committed to being a good local and leaving a positive, lasting impact on the communities around our operations.

"This investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to the community of Tom Price and our ongoing partnership with the Shire of Ashburton."

Shire of Ashburton President, Audra Smith said, "We are excited about the positive impact the Minna Oval Project will have on our community. Rio Tinto's generous contribution of $10 million underlines their dedication to fostering community development and supporting initiatives that promote health, well-being, and recreation.

"Enhancement of Minna Oval is a testament to the Shire of Ashburton's commitment to providing world-class facilities that cater to the diverse needs of its residents. The Shire looks forward to working closely with Rio Tinto and the community to make this vision a reality."

This $10 million commitment is in addition to the $37.5 million contribution made by Rio Tinto to support the Inspire Community Partnership Agreement over a 10-year period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240325120892/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General