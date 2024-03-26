Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Vancouver, March 26, 2024 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced mobilization of its camp, fuel, equipment and second drill to its camp location on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum plans a 10,000 metre drill program just two months away in June to follow-up on its successful drill program in 2023. Four drill holes into the Tatiggaq deposit intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres over a 200-metre strike length. The structure hosting uranium mineralization extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.





Figure 1 Inuit-owned Peter's Expediting Ltd. has commenced Forum's overland haul of fuel tanks and supplies across the Arctic tundra from Baker Lake to its camp location, 120 km to the west.



Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration commented, "We are excited to commence our 2024 exploration program in Nunavut starting with the large task of moving our drill camp, second drill and consumables overland from Baker Lake to our new Aberdeen Camp."

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

