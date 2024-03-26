Collective Mining Announces the Retirement of Dr. Ken Thomas From its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSX: CNL, OTCQX: CNLMF, FSE: GG1) ("Collective" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Ken Thomas, P. Eng. is retiring from the Company's Board of Directors effective April 10, 2024. Dr. Thomas was a founding Director of Collective and throughout his tenure acted as Lead Director and as the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Nominating Committee.

"Ken is an exceptional individual with whom I have had the pleasure of working with for over a decade. With more than a half century of experience under his belt, he was instrumental in guiding Buriticá through construction and into production during his time with Continental Gold and has continued to thrive as a founding Director of Collective Mining. We will miss his insights and leadership as we advance our Guayabales project and wish him all the best in his retirement," stated Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Dr. Thomas added: "After 60 years in the mining industry focused on metallurgical and project management, it is time to finally fully retire to spend more time with my family. Working alongside wonderful teams at Continental Gold and Collective Mining has provided me with truly rewarding experiences with which to end a career and would like to say thank you to all of those involved in the journey."

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. The Company's 2024 objective is to expand the Apollo system, prove that the recent discoveries at the Olympus and Trap targets evolve into large scale systems and make a new discovery at either the Box, Tower or X targets.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 42% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL", on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF" and on the FSE under the trading symbol "GG1".

