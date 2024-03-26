VANCOUVER, March 26, 2024 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that Mr Michael Barrett has resigned as a director of the Company and Ms Karen O'Neill has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company.



Mr Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman, shared "On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Mr Barrett for his tireless commitment to Novo spanning over 6 years as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Risk and Corporate Governance Committee. We wish him all the best for future."

The Company is pleased to announce that Ms Karen O'Neill has been appointed as independent non-executive director to the Board of the Company and will also Chair the Audit, Risk and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms O'Neill is an experienced mining executive and finance professional with international operational experience across a variety of industries including resources, investment banking and professional services.

Ms O'Neill is currently a non-executive director of Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) and has previously served on boards of a number of ASX listed resource companies including Newfield Resources and Kingrose Mining Limited.

Mr Mike Spreadborough said, "On behalf of the Board, we welcome Karen to the Novo team and look forward to her contribution as non-executive director. Karen's extensive experience working with ASX companies in the exploration and mining sector will allow Novo to maintain strong financial, commercial and governance skills at the board level which in turn will assist the Company in its strategy to discover and develop top tier gold deposits."

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 7,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.