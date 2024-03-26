Apex Update Report on Trading Halt

Vancouver, March 26, 2024 - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company") (TSXV:APX). The Company wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced proposed acquisition of all the shares of an arm's length corporation holding a 100% option over the consolidated mineral rights of the Lithium Creek Property (the "Property") in Nevada, USA (the "Acquisition").

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets ("Policy 5.3"), the trading of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV was halted on January 9, 2024 pending TSXV review, as the Acquisition is a "Fundamental Acquisition" for the Company, as defined in Policy 5.3. The trading halt will be lifted by the TSXV once certain conditions have been met under Section 5.6 of Policy 5.3, including the review by the TSXV of the technical report prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Mineral Disclosure with respect to the Property.

The Company also announces that it will continue with its planned non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") as announced in its news release dated January 9, 2024.

The Acquisition and Financing are subject to approval by the TSXV. All shares issued with respect to the Acquisition and the Financing will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex's common shares trade under the symbol "APX" on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V).

Ph. +1(778)895-0247 or info@apxresources.com website: www.apexresources.com

