Taranis Receives Notice of Work Permit to Undertake Deep Drilling at Thor

ESTES PARK, March 26, 2024 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Thor Project located 8 km northeast of the town of Trout Lake, British Columbia.

Taranis has received approval of its Notice of Work "(NoW") permit application that was filed in August 2022 (19 months ago). This happened after Taranis's legal counsel (McMillan LLP) initiated legal proceedings in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

"It is regrettable we had to bring court action before getting the NoW issued, but we are very pleased to now have it in hand and put this behind us" said Taranis President and CEO John Gardiner.

"Taranis is now reviewing the NoW details and planning its activities for 2024. Taranis is committed to working constructively with the Indigenous groups and local communities, and managing our work in a sound environmental manner" said Mr. Gardiner. "Just as we have done in this area for the last 18 years."

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is a principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256.

For additional information on Taranis or its 100%-owned Thor project in British Columbia, visit www.taranisresources.com.

Taranis currently has 94,587,027 shares issued and outstanding (109,262,027 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

