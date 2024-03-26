Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:



Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Brigitte Berneche 114,671,730 (98.8%) 1,429,182 (1.2%) Albert Contardi 114,668,843 (98.8%) 1,432,069 (1.2%) Asha Daniere 111,358,106 (95.9%) 4,742,806 (4.1%) Larry Goldberg 115,302,422 (99.3%) 798,490 (0.7%) Stewart Taylor 111,963,511 (96.4%) 4,137,401 (3.6%)



At the meeting, shareholders also appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the company's auditors, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedar.com.

Board Changes

We are pleased to welcome to the board Brigitte Berneche and Asha Daniere, our new directors, whose knowledge and experience will be an excellent complement to our incumbent board members.

Brigitte is a CPA, CA and has 15 years of experience with public companies in the mining and publishing sectors, as well as experience with large accounting firms, specializing in corporate tax. She currently serves on the boards and audit committees (including as Chair) of junior mining companies engaged in uranium and gold exploration. Since 2014, she has dedicated her time to a grass roots charity she created which provides financial assistance to families with children with cerebral palsy. She holds an Honours B.A. (Specialist Management Programme) from the University of Toronto and has earned CPA Canada's Audit Committee Certificate. She is fluent in French and English and proficient in Spanish.

Asha is a corporate lawyer who has practiced law in New York and Toronto for over twenty-five years, including as General Counsel for publicly traded companies in various sectors, and is Co-Founder and President of Serial Maven Studios, an internationally focused media business. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies, including MDC Partners Inc., RIV Capital Inc. where she held the position of Chair of the Board, and Thunderbird Entertainment Inc.(TSX-V:TBRD) where she currently serves as Lead Director. She also sits on the Board of Directors of the Toronto International Film Festival where she is Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Asha holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Toronto and a J.D. from Tulane University Law School. She is licensed to practice law in New York and Ontario.

We would also like to take the opportunity to thank Arni Johannson and Douglas Reeson, who retired from our board of directors, for their lengthy and dedicated service to the company and wish them continued success in their respective contributions to the Canadian public markets.

ABOUT MEGA Uranium Ltd.

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on the Georgetown uranium property in Australia and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused public and private companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com.

For further information please contact:

Mega Uranium Ltd.

Richard Patricio

Chief Executive Officer and President

T: (416) 643-7630

info@megauranium.com

www.megauranium.com