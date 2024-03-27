Manganese X Energy Corp. Announces Significant Progress and Objectives for 2024

Montreal, March 27, 2024 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to present its comprehensive corporate review, highlighting achievements and forthcoming goals. The company anticipates advancing each project outlined below in 2024, as it continues its mission to become the first publicly traded mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize high-purity EV-compliant manganese.

Kemetco Research Inc:

Manganese X celebrates significant milestones in refining and upgrading EV specifications, vital for EV cathode production, at its Kemetco Research pilot plant project in Richmond, BC.

Additional samples are in production to meet potential demand.

Update on MOU C4V

The synthesis of manganese sulfate samples for CAM process testing marks a pivotal step in potential partnerships with major OEMs and gigafactories

Manganese X's recent Letter of Support to C4V underscores its commitment to bolster domestic supply chains and advance battery material manufacturing.

OEM Invitation

An invitation has been extended for participation in OEM Suppliers Days, signaling prospective partnership opportunities for suppliers

Partnerships and Offtake Agreement

The company is focused on confirming specifications with C4V, a leading US battery technology firm, and securing binding offtake agreements.

Invitation letters have been dispatched to prospective OEMs and cell manufacturers, inviting them to pre-test Manganese X's samples

Third Party Validation

In pursuit of transparency and credibility, Manganese X has engaged a US accredited metallurgical lab for independent validation analysis of its battery-grade manganese sulfate (HPMSM) ensuring adherence to quality standards

Drill Program

A permit application has been made for a 12-15 diamond drill hole program expected to commence on the Battery Hill Deposit this spring. The program is designed to upgrade key areas of near surface, high grade mineralization to the Measured and Indicated Resource status prior to commencement of our Pre-Feasibility Study..

Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"):

The company plans to initiate the PFS in Q3 to expedite the development and permitting of the Battery Hill deposit, maintaining its strategy of rapid progress.

Environmental and Pre-Feasibility Related Studies:

Ongoing environmental, social/community, and geotechnical studies will support the forthcoming pre-feasibility study. Comprehensive life cycle assessment studies will guide project development decisions and facilitate negotiations with potential partners.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corp., remarked, "We are incredibly proud of the strides we've made and the promising outlook for our projects in 2024. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable practices positions us favorably for continued growth and success in the burgeoning EV market."

