Sasquatch Resources Receives Positive Results From Grid Sampling Program Across Waste Rock Areas at Mount Sicker

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2024 - Sasquatch Resources Corp. (CSE:SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received lab results from 97 bag samples obtained from a grid sampling program across multiple waste rock areas on the Company's Mount Sicker Property, and they are better than expected.

The program was designed by Jacques Houle, P.Eng., to give the Company an idea of a "base case" for mineralization across all the waste rock areas within our claims at Mount Sicker. For all 97 samples, the average grades are as follows: 1.86 g/t gold, 48.6 g/t silver, 1.22% copper and 3.05% zinc. Many samples also have elevated values of bismuth, cadmium, Indium, lead, molybdenum, antimony and/or tellurium. A map showing waste rock sample locations, as well as a comprehensive chart showing all results and notes, are provided at the end of this news release.

The sample locations were deliberately selected on a grid to obtain a representative idea of mineralization for the waste rock generally and excluded the hundreds of larger rocks and boulders throughout the waste rock area showing visual evidence of high-grade mineralization. Previously reported grab samples from the waste rock areas returned results as high as 23.3 g/t gold, 397 g/t silver, 10.5% copper and 30% zinc (highs from 4 different samples, see Sasquatch's news release dated January 18, 2023). A full list of samples taken at Mount Sicker, and lab results, are available on our website at sasquatchresources.com.

Pete Smith, Sasquatch CEO, commented "this is extremely encouraging, as we appear to have highly anomalous gold, silver, copper and zinc across all the waste rock areas, even while excluding highly mineralized rocks and boulders that drew our attention to the waste rock potential at Mount Sicker in the first place. Add all this to the mineralized zones we have previously identified in the ground, starting right at surface and directly under the waste rock piles, and our economic case continues to grow by leaps and bounds. See our news release from October 31, 2023, for more detail about these previously identified zones."

Our waste-rock story was recently documented by a local journalist from CHEK 6 News, and is reproduced here.

In addition, please find this video which effectively summarizes our waste rock story.

Below are some photographs from waste rock areas on Mount Sicker:

Figure 1. Waste rock pile at Mount Sicker (one of many)

Figure 2. Sample bag collected from waste rock pile

Figure 3. More waste rock

Figure 4. Chip from a 200 lbs mineralized boulder encountered while waste rock sampling

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle, P.Eng., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information included in this news release. Mr. Houle has verified the information disclosed by reviewing all of the exploration results, and there were no limits on the verification process. Further scientific or technical information in this document respecting the Mount Sicker Property is based on an independent geological report titled "Technical Report for the Mount Sicker Property" (an NI 43-101 compliant report) dated May 15, 2022 prepared by Mr. Houle.

Waste Rock Sample Locations and All Results

Figure 5. 2023 Stockpile Sample Locations (also available here in high definition)

Chart showing all results: Stockpile Geochemistry Highlights for Mount Sicker Project

About the Company

Sasquatch Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Mount Sicker Property in southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at psmith@sasquatchresources.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Peter Smith

Chief Executive Officer

778.999.7030

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Mount Sicker Property, the proposed work program on the Mount Sicker Property and the potential and economic viability of the Mount Sicker Property. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Sasquatch Resources Corp.

