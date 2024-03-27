Temas Announces Option Agreement To Acquire the La Blache Lake Extension Property

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2024 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to report that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the La Blache Lake Extension Property (the "Property"). The Property is the ground immediately west and along trend from Temas's Farrell-Taylor mineralization on the La Blache property and includes the Hervieux-Est and Hervieux-Ouest mineralization.

The combination of the La Blache and the La Blache Lake Extension projects consolidates into one package the known mineralization in the trend. The Property adds 44 claims / 2,432.25 Ha to the main claim block of the La Blache project. These claims are all within the La Blache anorthosite complex, within anorthosite, leucotroctolite or leuconorite, along the fold hinge of a regional anticline. Mineralization appears to occur sub-parallel to this axis, with mineralization at Hervieux-Ouest, Hervieux-Est and Schmoo Lake being added to Farrell-Taylor and Farrell-Mason lenses already in the Temas claims.

Tim Fernback, President of Temas comments, "With the positive results of the PEA, we are excited to further refine our understanding of the best path forward for the development of the combined La Blache project. By adding the additional mineralization, optionality opens up on the best approach and overall path to development. There is still a lot of work to do on the Farrell-Taylor, but we are keen to apply what we have already learned to this part of the trend."

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, to acquire a 100% interest in the Property; Temas must issue an aggregate of $275,000 (CAD) in common shares and pay an aggregate of $350,000 (CAD) in cash over a 48th month period based on the following payment schedule.

$50,000 cash and, $75,000 in common shares upon non-objection by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Option Agreement (the "Approval Date").

$75,000 cash and, $50,000 in common shares on the 12 month anniversary of the Approval Date

$75,000 cash and, $50,000 in common shares on the 24 month anniversary of the Approval Date

$75,000 cash and, $50,000 in common shares on the 36 month anniversary of the Approval Date

$75,000 cash and, $50,000 in common shares on the 48 month anniversary of the Approval Date

The claims will carry with them a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR"), of which NSR. 50% NSR can be purchased for $1,500,000 CAD at the election of Temas.

The Property contains historic estimates on the Hervieux-Est and Hervieux-Ouest mineralization. This historic estimate would be best approximated as comparable to an inferred resource by modern standards, but modifications to resource estimation in 2014 were not applied to the resource estimation process and may change what constitutes resource material in a current estimate. This historical estimate was not verified by a qualified person. It should only be considered as an indication of the mineral potential and not necessarily indicative of the contained mineralization on these newly optioned claims. It was previously held by Argex Titanium Inc., which in 2011 published the report "Preliminary Economic Assessment on the La Blache Fe-Ti-V Project", with an effective date of October 12 , 2011 and filed December 13, 2011. In this report, they published resource estimates on both Hervieux-Est and Hervieux-Ouest:

Volume Tonnes Ti % V % Fe Hervieux-Est Measured 538,000 2,458,000 11.10 0.24 44.18 Indicated 2,265,000 10,343,000 11.07 0.24 43.99 M & I 2,803,000 12,801,000 11.08 0.24 44.02 Inferred 2,189,000 9,883,000 10.93 0.23 43.41 Hervieux-Ouest Measured 1,275,000 5,822,000 1128 0.25 43.97 Indicated 3,003,000 13,646,000 11.26 0.26 43.98 M & I 4,278,000 19,470,000 11.27 0.26 43.98 Inferred 1,034,000 4,700,000 11.17 0.27 43.36

Where: Price V 2 O 5 = $14500/t, Price TiO 2 = $2500/t, Recovery V = 90%, Recovery TiO 2 = 85%

As this estimate was calculated in 2011, it did follow CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, but it was based on the 2005 version of the definition and standards.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Bertrand Brassard, P.Geo is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

Rory Kutluoglu, P. Geo is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

