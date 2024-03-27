Adyton Resources Corporation Announces Non-brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

PORT MORESBY, March 27, 2024 - Adyton Resources Corp. (TSXV: ADY) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 50,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Financing").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for general corporate purposes, exploration activities, and tenement holding costs.

It is anticipated that some of the subscribers in the Financing will be insiders of the Company. Sales of Shares to insiders will be considered to be "related party transactions" for the purposes of National Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). It is anticipated that the Company will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The closing of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Adyton also wishes to announce that it has commenced discussions with an Asian based strategic mining and engineering group with respect to a possible joint venture on its Fergusson Island gold project. These discussions are preliminary in nature and there is no assurance that any transaction will occur.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corp. is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may include "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

