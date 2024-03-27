Lundin Gold Announces Increase In Mineral Reserves To 5.50 Million Ounces

VANCOUVER, March 27, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") today reports its updated estimates of Mineral Reserves ("Reserves") and Mineral Resources ("Resources") as at December 31, 2023 for its Fruta del Norte gold mine ("FDN") in Ecuador. The tables of the updated estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources can be found at the end of this release. PDF Version

Highlights

Measured and Indicated Resources are reported at 23.53 Mt ("Mt") with an average grade of 9.24 grams per tonne ("g/t") containing 6.99 million ounces ("Moz") of gold.

Proven and Probable Reserves for FDN are reported at 21.70 Mt with an average grade of 7.89 g/t containing 5.50 Moz of gold.

2022 Mineral Reserves 5.02 Mining Depletion (-) 0.48 Technical Updates and Mine Design Changes (+) 0.58 Resource Conversion (+) 0.38 2023 Mineral Reserves 5.50

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am extremely pleased to announce our year-end Reserve and Resource estimate. With this updated estimate, Lundin Gold has grown FDN's Mineral Reserves since operations began in 2019, adding approximately 2.6 Moz before mining depletion. This kind of success is only possible with an asset of exceptional quality like FDN and a strong geology team. Our 2023 conversion drilling program has enabled us to grow our Measured and Indicated Resources, and the near-mine program has also provided additions to our Inferred Resources. Based on planned conversion and exploration programs for 2024, I am very excited for the potential to add more ounces over the coming year."

Mineral Resources Update

The 2023 conversion drilling campaign was successful at reclassifying Inferred Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Reserve boundary. The new areas of Indicated Resources are illustrated in Figure 1, and include extensions to the North, at depth and to the South of the FDN deposit.

Figure 1: New Zones of Indicated Resources from 2023 Conversion Drilling

A total of 0.35 Moz of new Inferred Resources were also added as a result of the conversion and near-mine drilling completed in 2023. Inferred Resources are reported at 7.98 Mt with an average grade of 5.77 g/t containing 1.5 Moz.

Figure 2: 2022 Resources Compared to 2023 Resources1,2

Notes:

(1) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

(2) For information on the 2022 Resources, see the "Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Fruta del Norte Mine Ecuador" dated March 29, 2023 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.







Mineral Reserves Update

Increases to the Reserve estimate are primarily due to successful conversion drilling, modifications to the mine design, and some changes to technical parameters. Mine design modifications include: a higher proportion of longhole mining versus drift and fill, and improvements in mining dilution and recovery estimates. Technical parameter modifications include minor changes in cut-off grade estimates and higher mill recoveries which are expected after the Process Plant Expansion is completed later this year. It should be noted that unit costs per tonne for drift and fill mining increased as compared to 2022 based on anticipated ground conditions from better geotechnical information. The cut-off gold price of $1,400/oz was unchanged from the year prior.

Figure 3: Comparison Between 2023 and 2024 Reserves

Mineral Resource and Reserve Summary

The tables below summarize the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for FDN effective as of December 31, 2023. Additional information on Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Fruta del Norte is contained in the "Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Fruta del Norte Mine Ecuador" dated March 29, 2023 (the "FDN Technical Report") which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as set out in this release, major assumptions, parameters and risks associated with the Company's 2023 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are listed in the FDN Technical Report.

Mineral Resources, as at December 31, 2023

Mineral Resources(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)

Category Tonnage (M t) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Metal (M oz Au) Grade (g/t Ag) Contained Metal (M oz Ag) Measured 7.75 11.74 2.93 12.7 3.18 Indicated 15.78 8.00 4.06 12.5 6.32 Measured & Indicated 23.53 9.24 6.99 12.6 9.50 Inferred 7.98 5.77 1.48 11.3 2.90















Notes:

(1) 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for the classification of Mineral Resources.

(2) The Qualified Person for the estimate is Freddy Ildefonso, Msc, P.Geo, Mineral Superintendent of Fruta del Norte Mine.

(3) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(4) Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them to enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves.

(5) Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.4 g/t Au, which is calculated using a long-term gold price of US$1,600/oz and metallurgical recovery of 91.2%.

(6) Mineral Resources are reported net of mining to December 31, 2023, and uses drill hole data available as of October 31, 2023.

(7) Figures may not add due to rounding.







Mineral Reserves, as at December 31, 2023

Mineral Reserves (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)

Tonnage (M t) Grade (g/t Au) Contained Metal (M oz Au) Grade (g/t Ag) Contained Metal (M oz Ag) Proven 7.56 9.42 2.29 10.5 2.55 Probable 14.14 7.06 3.21 11.7 5.34 Total 21.70 7.89 5.50 11.3 7.89







Notes:

(1) 2014 CIM Definitions Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves have been followed.

(2) The Qualified Person for this estimate is Terry Smith P.Eng, Lundin Gold's Chief Operating Officer.

(3) Mineral Reserves have an effective date of December 31, 2023.

(4) Mineral Reserves were estimated using key inputs listed in the table below:







Key Input December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 Unit Gold Price 1,400 1,400 $/oz Transverse Stoping Mining Cost 51 53 $/t Drift & Fill Mining Cost 77 95 $/t Process, Surface Ops, G&A Cost 64 72 $/t Surface Royalties, Sustaining Capital, Closure Costs 15 8 $/t Dilution Factor 8 8 Percent Concentrate Transport & Treatment 80 50 $/oz Royalty 76 79 $/oz Gold Metallurgical Recovery 88.5 91.2 Percent

(5) Gold cut-off grades for the different mining methods are listed in the table below:





Gold Cut-off Grade December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 Unit Transverse Stope 4.2 4.0 g/t Drift and Fill 5.0 5.3 g/t





(6) Silver was not considered in the calculation of the cut-off grade but is recovered and contributes to the revenue stream. (7) Tonnages are rounded to the nearest 1,000 t, gold grades are rounded to two decimal places, silver grades are rounded to one decimal place, and costs are rounded to the nearest dollar. Tonnage and grade measurements are in metric units; contained gold and silver are reported as thousands of troy ounces. (8) Figures may not add due to rounding.





Qualified Persons

In this news release, the Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate is Freddy Ildefonso, Msc, P.Geo, Mineral Superintendent of Fruta del Norte Mine and the Qualified Person for the Mineral Reserve estimate is Terry Smith P.Eng, Lundin Gold's Chief Operating Officer, both of whom are Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Terry Smith, P. Eng., Lundin Gold's Chief Operating Officer, and Andre Oliviera, P. Geo., Lundin Gold's Vice President, Exploration, both of whom are Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

For information on Lundin Gold's QAQC and data verification procedures, please refer to Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

