Xanadu Mines Date of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) ("Xanadu" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on:
Date:
Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time:
11:00am AEST
Location:
Victoria Hotel
215 Little Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000
Australia
The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2024 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in mid-April 2024. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.
For further information, please contact:
Colin Moorhead Executive Chairman & Managing Director P: +61 2 8280 7497 E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com W: www.xanadumines.com
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.
For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director.
