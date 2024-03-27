Xanadu Mines Date of 2024 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 -

Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) ("Xanadu" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on:



Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024 Time: 11:00am AEST Location: Victoria Hotel 215 Little Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

The closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2024 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in mid-April 2024. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Moorhead

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

P: +61 2 8280 7497

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

W: www.xanadumines.com

Spencer Cole

Chief Financial Officer

P: +61 2 8280 7497

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com



About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.

For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.

