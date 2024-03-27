Northern Graphite Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Ottawa, March 27, 2024 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of any securities. When final and effective, the base shelf prospectus will allow the Company to offer and issue up to a maximum amount of $100 million of common shares (including by way of an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws), debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof during the 25-month period over which the base shelf prospectus is effective.

The Company has filed this preliminary base shelf prospectus in order to obtain greater financial flexibility as it advances its business plans but has no immediate plans to issue any securities under it at this time and may never proceed with any such issuance. Should the Company decide to offer securities during the 25-month effective period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only natural graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern owns and operates the Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and expects to become one of the world's largest non-Chinese natural graphite producers when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, and substantial additional measured and indicated resources in Namibia and on the Mousseau property in Quebec, which are expected to be sources of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

