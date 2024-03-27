TDG Gold Saddened By Passing Of Director John-Paul Dau

White Rock, British Columbia, March 27, 2024. TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") announces, with great regret, the sudden passing of one of the Company's founding directors, Mr. John-Paul Dau.

John-Paul, better known as JP, was a founder of TDG, having served as the Company's President before TDG went public in 2020. He was also a co-founder of Angkor Gold Corp. and under his tenure as President, the company acquired and developed numerous assets in Asia. He had an extensive background in project management, business development, and fundraising; along with early career involvement in the venture capital sector.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented: "JP was a colleague and friend. He was well regarded by everyone who knew him, and I can't think of anyone with a bad word to say about him as a person. His contributions to TDG will be missed and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife and young children."

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership.

