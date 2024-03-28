Rio Tinto releases details of $8.5 billion of taxes and royalties paid in 2023
Rio Tinto has published its 2023 Taxes and Royalties Paid Report, which details $8.5 billion of taxes and royalties paid globally during the year.
This compares to $10.8 billion in 2022, which included around $1.5 billion of Australian corporate tax payments related to prior years.
In Australia, which is home to almost half of the company's global business, taxes and royalties totalling $6.6 billion (A$10.0 billion) were paid in 2023, including corporate tax paid of $4.1 billion (A$6.2 billion). Rio Tinto also made significant tax and royalty payments in Canada ($601 million), Chile ($477 million), Mongolia ($371 million) and the United States ($123 million).
Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Peter Cunningham said "We remain committed to being a leader on transparent tax reporting, as we continue to find better ways to contribute to our host countries and communities.
"The taxes and royalties we pay play an important role in economic and social development, and can be significant for national budgets and local development priorities such as job creation and skills training.
"It is important to us that we make this contribution openly and transparently, as part of our responsibility to extract value from the minerals and materials we produce in the safest and most sustainable way possible."
In the past ten years, Rio Tinto has paid $76 billion in taxes and royalties globally, of which more than 78% was paid in Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327379859/en/
Contact
Please direct all enquiries to: media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations, United Kingdom
Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations, Americas
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations, Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412
Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Investor Relations, United Kingdom
Menno Sanderse
M +44 7825 195 178
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Investor Relations, Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category - General