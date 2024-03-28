Torq Appoints Waldo Cuadra as Director

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2024 - Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Waldo Cuadra, Torq's General Manager in Chile and an Officer, as Director of the Company. Mr. Cuadra has been leading Torq's technical team in Chile since he joined the Company in 2020. He brings over 40 years of experience both as a geologist and an executive within the mining industry. He has led multi-disciplinary teams in exploration, development, construction and production in Chile, Argentina and Peru. Mr. Cuadra has held senior management roles for Shell-Billiton, Noranda-Falconbridge, Placer Dome, Newgold and Goldcorp, focusing on projects from grassroots to feasibility stage. He also played a key role in the acquisition and discovery of the La Fortuna (El Morro) copper-gold deposit, which is now part of the Teck-Newmont joint venture, Nueva Union.

The addition of Mr. Cuadra to the Board is another step in the Company's plan to lead technical oversight at the Board level and increase the diversity of the Board composition.

A Message from Shawn Wallace, CEO:

"We are thrilled to announce that Waldo is joining Torq's Board of Directors during this exciting time, while we are anticipating results from the drill program that is wrapping up at our flagship Santa Cecilia gold-copper project and formulating plans for upcoming exploration programs. His extensive background in geology and executive management, deep knowledge of the mining and exploration landscape in Chile, combined with his track record of success in exploration, development and production throughout South America, make him an invaluable asset to Torq. We look forward to further benefiting from Waldo's insights and leadership as we continue to advance our projects and create value for our shareholders."

The Company also announces that Michael Kosowan, a Director, has been appointed to the Audit Committee, and Ana Carolina Vargas, also a Director and member of the Audit Committee, has been appointed to Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with premium mineral projects in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

