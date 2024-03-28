Scandium Canada Forms a Strategic Advisory Committee and Confirms its Initial 3 Members

MONTRÉAL, March 28, 2024 - Scandium Canada Ltd. (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") (TSXV: SCD; OTCQB: SCDCF) is pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Advisory Committee.

The Strategic Advisory Committee is composed of independent, highly qualified and knowledgeable individuals in the field of scandium, materials and business development. Their advice and suggestions will help guide Scandium Canada as it grows into a leader in its space.

"The strength of the Strategic Advisory Committee will greatly assist management as we pursue a multi-pronged approach of advancing the Crater Lake project as well as utilization aspect of Scandium in all forms" said Guy Bourassa, CEO. "We feel our approach as a Company is unique as we are pursuing strategic relationships with end users that will ultimately create market demand, in addition to progressing our primary scandium transformation project and production of Al-Sc (2%) Master Alloy."

The following individuals will serve on the Committee: Mark Kozdras, Marc-Antoine Audet and Noël Dubé. Over time as the Committee evolves, additional persons may join.

The main responsibility of the Strategic Advisory Committee is to help the Company make strategic or other important decisions by providing expert knowledge and guidance. The market for scandium alloys is developing and guidance from our Advisory Committee will be important in assisting the Company identifying potential end users and interested parties that would benefit from a long and safe source of supply of scandium oxide and Al-Sc (2%) Master Alloy, leading hopefully to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") and Letters of Intent ("LOI").

Introducing our Advisory Committee Members:

Dr. Mark S. Kozdras has more than 30 years' experience in automotive materials research, development, product design and production. He received a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, specializing in materials science and manufacturing. Through his career he conceived and implemented core industrial process technology in the production of automotive heat exchangers for a major Tier 1 parts supplier, Dana Canada. He has nineteen US product and process patents and considerable technology under trade secret. He spent several years in a manufacturing plant as Product Engineering Manager with design and launch responsibility of heat exchangers for Ford Motor Co. His experience includes several years managing the intellectual property portfolio of Dana Canada. Dr. Kozdras later managed the Automotive Materials R&D program for Natural Resources Canada in its CanmetMATERIALS laboratory. He developed an international profile as Canadian lead of automotive materials research within the International Energy Agency and is currently co-lead of Mission Innovation's, Materials for Energy collaboration platform under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as the co-PI for the German-Canadian Materials Acceleration Centre. He remains active in retirement supporting materials technology and market development.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, P.Geo, Ph.D Geology, is the President and CEO of Sama Resources Inc, and SRQ Resources Inc., two fast-growing mineral exploration companies involved in base metals exploration in West Africa and in Quebec. During his career, he specialized in Project Management in foreign countries as well as in Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations and reporting. He was actively involved in exploration projects for Falconbridge/Xstrata Nickel in Canada, Africa, South America, South-Pacific and in Caribbean. In addition to having discovered the Samapleu Ni-Cu-PGE suite of deposits in Côte d'Ivoire and the Lola Graphite deposit in Guinea, his project experience includes the New Caledonia's Koniambo nickel cobalt laterite project, the Falcondo nickel laterite operation in Dominican Republic, the discovery of Serra do Tapas and Vale dos Sonhos nickel cobalt-scandium deposits in Brazil and more recently the discovery of the Gogota nickel cobalt-scandium laterite in Guinea.

Mr. Noël Dubé brings over 20 years of technical experience and success as a leader in the technology sector. He graduated in Engineering Physics. He is a seasoned and active investor in Quebec technology funds. He is a major investor in numerous private investment funds, acting as director, manager and technical advisor to several companies in a specialist capacity, to evaluate technologies, sales and markets and strategic business plan. Previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Reflex Photonics from October 2013 until November 2019. Noël Dubé was formerly V.P. Sales & Business Development, member of the board and one of the founders of R/D Tech Inc. R/D Tech was a research and development company which manufactured and commercialized their Non-Destructive testing equipment in more than 50 countries. From 1990 to 2005, he held executive and management positions to support the growth of the company from C$2M to reach C$180M along with 600 employees and 12 offices in numerous countries.

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA

Scandium Canada is a Canadian technology metals company focused on the Al Sc (2%) Master Alloy and scandium oxide markets supported by its Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project in Québec.

For further information please contact:

Scandium Canada Ltd.

Guy Bourassa Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571 Email: info@scandium-canada.com Rebecca Greco Investor Relations Phone: +1 (416) 822-6483 Email: fighouse@yahoo.com

Website: www.scandium-canada.com Twitter: @ScandiumCanada Facebook: Scandium Canada Ltd.

LinkedIn: Scandium Canada Ltd. Instagram: @scandiumcanada

