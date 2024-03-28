Newmont Elects to Terminate the Option and Earn-In on Appaloosa Property

Vancouver, March 28, 2024 - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") announces it has received notice from Newmont Corporation (which acquired Newcrest Mining Limited in November 2023) electing to terminate the option and earn-in agreement on the Appaloosa Property ("Appaloosa") between the Company and Newcrest announced on September 28, 2022 and aligned with the end of the Minimum Commitment phase within the earn-in agreement.

Appaloosa is a 7 kilometer long mineralized trend inside the Talapoosa land package. During the past 18 months, Newcrest conducted a property-wide, reconnaissance exploration program on Appaloosa. Surface exploration and initial drilling in two areas identified a large potential hydrothermal cell related to and peripheral to the Talapoosa deposit. Reconnaissance work undertaken on Talapoosa indicated potential extensions of the existing deposit in multiple directions and recently discovered an unexplored vein trend with a 450 meter strike length with rock chip samples up to 4 g/t gold.

Gunpoint retains 100% ownership of the Talapoosa project including Appaloosa. With this new data, Gunpoint plans to focus on follow-up exploration of the newly identified Talapoosa targets and prioritize drilling to expand the known deposit and test the new vein systems.

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint owns Talapoosa, an open pit, high grade gold-silver project in Nevada. Talapoosa has a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate by Tetra Tech WEI Inc., with a measured and indicated mineral resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.11 g/t and 15 g/t, respectively. Inferred mineral resources add an additional 233,500 ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t and 2.2 million ounces of silver at 6.65 g/t.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charlie Ronkos, Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

