Crestview Exploration Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, March 28, 2024 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing that was previously announced on March 21, 2024. In this first tranche an aggregate of 2,720,000 units were issued at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $136,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant and each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for a term of two-years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this Offering for general and administrative purposes, option payments, and pre-drilling and exploration activities at its Nevada properties.

The securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration: is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of geopolitically stable Nevada, which is currently ranked as the number one mining and exploration jurisdiction globally, by the Fraser Institute.

Rock Creek gold project is Crestview's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by CRS. The Rock Creek property was acquired in 2017, and the company went public in 2019. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, Crestview strategically expanded on the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Divide Mine prospect in April 2020, and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Crestview now holds 260 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects, along with the nearby Castile prospect, are situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

