Probe Gold Appoints Shannon McCrae to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 - Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon McCrae to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Shannon McCrae is a seasoned professional geologist and executive with more than 25 years of experience in the resource industry. Her expertise spans from early-stage exploration to mine sites across multiple commodities, leading to significant economic discoveries and innovative advancements. Recently, she has been actively engaged in mining and exploration activities through her company, Athena Geoscience, and serves as a Board member of Boart Longyear and Atacama Copper. Prior to her current roles, she held the position of Director of Exploration and Growth at Barrick Gold, where she was a key member of the senior Global Exploration and Growth team until 2019. Ms. McCrae has also held senior positions with De Beers Canada and served as Vice President of Business Development at Novamera.

Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of Probe, states: "On behalf of myself and the other Directors, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Shannon as the newest member of the Probe Board. We are pleased to have Shannon join us as we move forward with the development of our Novador Gold Project, which stands as one of Canada's largest and most advanced gold exploration projects. Shannon's extensive experience and expertise with discovery-stage to mine-site exploration programs make her an ideal addition for the next phase of our project. Her contributions will play a crucial role in maximizing the value of our project as we progress towards production. Shannon is highly respected within our industry, and her professionalism, integrity, and strong work ethic align perfectly with our corporate culture."

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1685-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company's recent Novador PEA outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

On behalf of Probe Gold Inc.,

Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Please visit our website at www.probegold.com or contact:

Seema Sindwani

Vice-President of Investor Relations

info@probegold.com

+1.416.777.9467

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.