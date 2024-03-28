Lundin Gold Share Capital And Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. PDF Version

As a result of the exercise of stock options and the redemption of share units under Lundin Gold's equity compensation plans during the month of March, the Company now has 238,822,451 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at March 28, 2024.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

