Noram Announces Change to Board and Incentive Grant

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2024 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that Mr. Adam Falkoff has resigned from the Board of Directors but will remain as an advisor to the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Falkoff for his support, efforts, and contributions during his time as a director and looks forward to continuing to work together in his capacity as an advisor.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 6,000,000 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the new omnibus incentive plan adopted by shareholders of the Company and the annual general and special meeting held on March 18, 2024. The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant, subject to certain exceptions, and each DSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

The Company also announces the cancellation of a total of 7,430,000 outstanding incentive stock options which were exercisable at varying prices ranging from $0.64 to $0.80.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

