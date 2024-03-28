Victory Announces Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2024 - Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt settlement transaction. The Company entered into settlement agreements that settled $463,025 of debt by the issuance of 9,260,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, and the Company's balance sheet much improved.

No finders fees were paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

Certain insiders participated in respect to accrued and unpaid fees and expenses. The Company is relying on exemptions contained in NI 61-101 from minority approval and valuation requirements for related party transactions.

About Victory Battery Metals

Victory is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information can be generally identified by terms such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions may not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported under the Company's disclosure documents available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Phone: +1 (236) 317-2822 or toll-free +1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

www.victorybatterymetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Victory Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com