General Copper Gold Announces Appointment of Michael Curtis as President and CEO

Vancouver, March 28, 2024 - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (OTCQB: GNRGF) (FSE: 7S50) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Curtis as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Curtis has served as a director of the Company since 2010 and has over 45 years of experience in the Canadian financial industry in the areas of trading, research, corporate finance and the management of public companies. In 1998, he founded and became President and Director of Cardwell Capital Inc., a private investment and trading corporation that invests in small and mid-capitalization public companies trading in North American markets. He has worked closely with Intrepid Financial, a Canadian investment and advisory firm with focus on Natural Resources and technology sectors that has raised over $2B for its portfolio companies with multiple exits since 2006. Mr. Curtis has held Board seats in numerous public companies during his career.

Mr. Curtis is replacing Michelle Gahagan, who has resigned as President, CEO and a director of the Company in order to focus on other endeavours. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Gahagan for her support and dedication over the years.

About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Copper Gold is currently exploring the 2,313 hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

