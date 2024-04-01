Menü Artikel
United Lithium Announces Results from the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

15:24 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 01, 2024 - United Lithium Corp. ("United Lithium" or the "Company") (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 28, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated February 16, 2024, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Scott Eldridge 5,717,270 99.062% 54,163 0.938%
Iain Scarr 5,718,586 99.084% 52,847 0.916%
Henrik Lundin 5,718,739 99.087% 52,694 0.913%
Robert Schafer 5,718,223 99.078% 53,210 0.922%
Michael Kobler 5,719,556 99.101% 51,877 0.899%


At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • the Company's new Compensation Plan.

The total number of common shares of United Lithium represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 5,771,433 common shares, representing 14.05% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

The Company also announces the departure of Anoop Prihar, Vice President, Corporate Development. The board of directors thank Mr. Prihar for his service and wish him success in all his future endeavors.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

"Scott Eldridge"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-428-6128
Email: scott@unitedlithium.com

About United Lithium

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



