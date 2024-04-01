35km and 18km Step-out Drilling Indicates Consistency of High Grade and Size Potential

Tiros Central Block Resource Definition Drilling continues to deliver consistent High-Grade Results

Toronto, April 1, 2024 - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV:RSM) (OTC:RSGOF) (FSE :BU9) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium project in Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Project").

Resouro has received additional assay results from Resource Definition Drilling and Regional Exploration Drilling from the 450 km2 Tiros Project. The resource target at Tiros is the Cabacete Formation that is at surface or near surface, flat lying layer of transported volcanoclastic material extends over 71 km in length. Resouro has acquired what we believe to be all of the potentially economically interesting parts of the Capacete Formation that are available based on access to an exploration database compiled over the past 14 years.

Exploration

Resouro has focused on Resource Definition Drilling on Tiros central mineral rights section of the Tiros Project. This represents 9% of the 450 km2 project. The latest drilling results together with the announcements of March 13, 2024 and January 18, 2024 reaffirm the consistency of grades and orebody thickness of the deposit previously found.

The following exploration holes were drilled at the São Gotardo and Tiros North blocks, showing that the mineralized thickness and TiO2 and TREO grades are similar to the ones observed at Tiros Central. Selected intervals from the results received from those holes are depicted in the table below.

Hole ID TYPE FROM TO Thickness TiO2 TREO ppm NdPr ppm Target ACTIR-39 AC 6 16 10.0 9.34 4,867 1,432 Tiros North ACTIR-40 AC 47 51 4.0 14.94 6,612 980 Tiros North ACTIR-41 AC 6 12 6.0 18.02 7,565 1,616 Tiros North Includes AC 7 12 5.0 18.80 8,380 1,889 Tiros North ACTIR-42 AC 17 35 18.0 18.45 6,417 1,149 Tiros North Includes AC 17 24 7.0 19.27 7,702 1,271 Tiros North ACTIR-43 AC 47 53 6.0 22.28 9,713 2,042 Tiros North ACTIR-46 AC 41 53 12.0 14.42 4,332 1,007 São Gotardo ACTIR-48 AC 24 41 17.0 11.60 4,746 1,065 São Gotardo ACTIR-50 AC 13 32 19.0 11.55 3,443 658 São Gotardo

Table ?1 Recent Assay Results from the Tiros Central block exploration program showing globally significant grades and orebody thickness



Click Image To View Full Size

These holes represent a step out of 18km to the North and 35 km to the South of the Central Block, confirming that the Capacete Formation is highly consistent in terms of High TiO2 and High TREO grades over a strike of more than 60 km. Resouro is yet to receive assay results from drilling on the Campo Alto block, but geophysics and surface mapping indicate similar geology. Recent Assay results

from drilling at the Tiros Central Block continue to demonstrate elevated near surface TiO2 and TREO grades over consistently thick intercepts. (See Table Above)

Commenting on the latest drilling and assay results and exploration update for the Tiros Project, CEO and President of Resouro, Chris Eager, commented:

"The continuously high levels of TREO, NdPr and TiO2 grades reported at the Tiros Central block are highly encouraging. These results and further samples awaiting lab analysis will help us produce a geological resource model and estimate a Maiden JORC Resource for Tiros Central. Early results from Sao Gotardo and the Tiros North blocks are consistent with results from the Tiros Central Block, supporting a seemingly homogeneous ore body over a least a 53 km Strike. This drilling further confirms the high grade and massive size potential of Tiros project as a whole."

Quality Assurance Quality Control

A QA/QC program is in place for every batch of samples sent to the laboratory including blanks, different types of standards, for REE and titanium, and field duplicates. Further, a number of samples in each batch are later chosen for testing in a secondary laboratory and in the primary laboratory, as pulp or coarse duplicates.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rodrigo Mello B.Sc. Geology, FAusIMM and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Mello has reviewed and verified the drilling and assay data included in this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Eager, President & CEO

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

