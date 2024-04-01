Northwest Copper Announces Grant Sawiak Has Submitted His Resignation Together With Reasons

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2024 - Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSXV:NWST) wishes to announce that Grant Sawiak has tendered his resignation as a director and Chair of NWST effective as of 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Mr. Sawiak stated:

"Several months ago I first outlined to the board the basis of a strategy for what I believe is the best way to maximize value appreciation for the shareholders of NWST. The board is deadlocked on this issue and it remains unclear whether or not the strategy will be approved. I cannot in good conscience remain as a director or officer of a company when I believe that the best value creation strategy for shareholders is not going to be implemented.

Second, certain members of NWST's retail shareholder base have approached board members and used highly improper methods to try to cause decisions to be made which would confer upon them a personal financial benefit. In my case, I have been threatened with personal litigation on more than one occasion for resisting such approaches.

I believe that NWST can become one of the most successful and prominent members of the junior copper mining community if its considerable assets are managed correctly."

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

