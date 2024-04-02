Provenance Gold Announces the Appointment of Advisor with 30 Years Experience in Municipal, County and State Government in Oregon

Vancouver, April 2, 2024 - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that Andy Bentz has agreed to become a special advisor to Provenance to assist in advancing the Company's Eldorado gold project in Malheur County in eastern Oregon. Mr. Bentz has assisted Paramount Gold in receiving its Notice to Proceed from Oregon's Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) for Paramount's nearby Grassy Mountain project, which is also in Malheur County. Provenance expects his knowledge and background will assist the Company in similarly advancing its Eldorado gold project.

Andy has extensive experience with the local, State and Federal government and is a well-respected local businessman recognized for his strong support of the mining and exploration community. He is currently the Vice-President of the Oregon Mining Association, where he and his associates are working with the local and state government to implement reasonable and sustainable regulations that will support responsible exploration and mining related activities now and in the future.

Mr. Bentz was the elected Sheriff of Malheur County in Oregon for the last 15 years of his public service when he retired in 2011 to pursue private business interests.

Rauno Perttu, Provenance's CEO, stated, "Having Andy join us as a special advisor at this exciting time for our Company is very helpful. We and Andy see the significant positive impact our Eldorado gold project and similar projects could have on Malheur County. Having Andy assist us in gaining support from the local community and government will help us to advance our project at an optimum pace. The continued advancement of Paramount Gold's Grassy Mountain project illustrates new support for mine development in eastern Oregon to aid the area's economy. Exploration attention is beginning to focus on the region. I believe properly conducted exploration, development, and operation of gold mines with their high-paying work opportunities will benefit Malheur County similarly to nearby Nevada and Idaho."

