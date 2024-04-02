Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

EnviroGold Global Announces Webinar to be held on April 9, 2024, led by CEO David Cam and CTO Brock Hill

13:07 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, will be hosting a live and interactive webinar on April 9, 2024 at 4:30PM EDT, led by Chief Executive Officer David Cam and Chief Technology Officer Brock Hill.

Chairman Allan Bezanson will provide opening remarks. Mr. Cam and Mr. Hill will give a presentation to outline the following details:

  • Discussion around the previously announced NI 43-101 (follow link here)
  • The Company's upcoming commercialization plans and deployment of a working plant
  • An update on the Company's proprietary technology

Following the presentation management will participate in an interactive Q&A session.

David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "As co-founder of EnviroGold, I am very excited to be given the opportunity to take our best-in-class proprietary leaching technology through to the commercialization process and beyond. I am equally excited to engage with the Company's investor base and plan to be very communicative and accessible to the investing community moving forward as we take our technology into commercialization later this year."

Please register for the webinar via the link below

ZOOM DETAILS

When: Apr 9, 2024 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Envirogold Global
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DThu0EcrRgyRg1D1qxYY1w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company that uses proprietary technologies to enable mining companies worldwide to recover valuable metals from mine tailings and reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes and by-products from mining while maximizing return for its shareholders. The Company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by enabling mining companies to profitably reprocess and remediate mine waste (tailings) and smelter by products to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals - including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and nickel. The Company has adopted a royalty model for its technology by licensing the NVRO process to customers.

Further Information

Mr. David Cam
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 281.851.7743
Email:?InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com
Website:?www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

EnviroGold Global Ltd.

EnviroGold Global Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3CU5T
CA29408C1005
www.envirogoldglobal.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap