QC Copper Intersects 0.72% CuEq Over 27 Metres at Cooke-Robitaille

Highlights Include:

0.72% CuEq over 27 metres in hole COR-24-21, including 9.0 metres @ 1.354% CuEq

1.11% CuEq over 7 metres in hole COR-24-18

0.44% CuEq over 6 metres in hole COR-24-20

First drill program outside of Opemiska's open pit aimed at test continuity between Cooke and Robitaille Mines

Cooke and Robitaille represent excellent resource growth potential on Opemiska

Toronto, April 2, 2024 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from its 2024 winter drilling program on the past producing Cooke and Robitaille mines trend. This drill program represents QC Copper's pivot towards resource expansion beyond what was published in Mineral Resource Estimate of January 8, 2024 when is defined Canada's Highest Grade Open Pit Copper Deposit.

This drill program tested the extension between Cooke and Robitaille and identified mineralization continuity between the two past-producing mines. The results from the four holes indicate that Cooke and Robitaille may be connected, and they show similar high-grade and long intersections to those seen at the Springer and Perry zones. These results suggest that there is potential for significant growth outside of the current Opemiska pit that could be contemplated for future economic studies.

"The most recent drilling on the Cooke-Robitaille trend confirms expectations that this mineralized trend, which extends nearly two kilometres, is likely to provide additional pit-delineated mineral resources on the edges and lateral extensions of the Robitaille and Cooke mines. Moreover, results from hole COR-24-18, collared just north of Elsie Lake in an area of previously exposed surface mineralization, shows good mineralization within the Beaver Lake Fault, said Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration and Director of QC Copper and Qualified Person as defined in NI43-101." He added that "there is an expectation that an extension at depth of the Robitaille mine could be found on the west side of the Beaver Lake Fault which is something that will be tested in the next phase of drilling."

Click here to view a plan view of reported intersections.

Summary of reported composite intersections: Table 1

HOLE ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

UTM

Coordinates

(East/North)





Cu-eq (%)* Cu

(%) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) COR-24-18 512467 / 5515901 221 228 7 1.109 0.981 0.042 14.91 COR-24-20 512197 / 5516013 172.5 190.5 18 0.155 0.149 0.007 0.35 and 232.5 238.5 6 0.440 0.425 0.015 1.03 COR-24-21 512092 / 5516058 130.5 157.5 27 0.137 0.132 0.006 0.23 and 174 196.5 22.5 0.722 0.689 0.044 1.27 incl. 175.5 184.5 9 1.354 1.287 0.092 2.48

*: Cu-eq % = Cu_% + (au_g/t x 0.54) + (Ag x 0.007)

Future Exploration Plans for Cooke-Robitaille

The Cooke-Robitaille trend is the most promising area for adding mineral resources to the Opemiska Project in the near term. These two past producing mines have seen significant historical drilling, approximately 5,000 drill holes, mainly from Falconbridge, the past operator of the mines. A detailed compilation of these historical drill holes is underway to identify additional areas of interest to target at the Cooke-Robitaille trend. Subsequently, the Company will announce a systematic drill campaign to deliniate mineral resources at Cooke-Robitaille. Additionally, mineral resources are expected to be added on the Eastern Veins near the conceptual pit, which has seen extensive drilling by QC Copper but requires geological modelling to define some in-pit mineral resources.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately northwest-southeast and dipping vertically, and drill holes oriented southwest and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 70% of the quoted core length composite intervals

