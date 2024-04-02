Zonte Metals discovers large copper-in-soil anomaly at the K9 target.

April 2 2024 - Zonte Metals (TSXV:ZON) (XOTC:EREPF)

Zonte Metals is pleased to announce the discovery of a large copper-in-soil anomaly at the K9 target, on its Cross Hills Copper Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Highlights:

Cu-in-soil anomaly measures 1500m in length and up to 1100m in width

Soil anomaly is coincident with magnetic and gravity anomalies, and

recent prospecting has discovered several new copper showings within the soil target.

The K9 target is defined by coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies sitting in a structural zone. Previous exploration discovered grades up to 1.76% Cu and 12 g/t Ag with trace gold in outcrop. A previously partially defined soil anomaly was also discovered at the K9 target, wherein many of the soil samples were amongst the highest through the project (see April 12, 2021 and September 20, 2021 press releases).

The expanded soil sampling program has identified a copper-in-soil anomaly measuring 1500m in length and up to 1100m in width and sits on top of the coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies. The newly discovered soil anomaly extends beyond the limits of the open-ended gravity anomaly to the south, where it is coincident with the magnetic trend. Recent prospecting within the soil anomaly has identified a mix of sulphides including chalcopyrite in several new locations (see Fig 1 below). The copper mineral type appears to show a gradation from chalcocite and bornite, with pyrite, in the central portions of the target to chalcopyrite and pyrite at the ends.

Additional exploration, including expanding the gravity grid and additional mapping and prospecting, is required on the southern sector of the soil anomaly. For more information on the K9 target and the Cross Hills Copper Project please visit

https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. The Cu-in-soil anomaly (black dashed line) with Cu-in-rocks on the K9 gravity anomaly.

Qualified Person

Donald Blake, P.Geo. is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills IOCG project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Terry Christopher

CEO and President

902-405-3520

info@zontemetals.com

www.zontemetals.com

