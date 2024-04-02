Terreno Announces Strategic Review

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 - Terreno Resources Corp. (TSXV:TNO.H) ("Terreno" or the "Company") wishes to announce that its management is conducting a re-assessment of its exploration direction and, accordingly, has not issued the 20 Million shares from treasury in order to acquire the 40% balance of the Las Cucharas silver property, in Mexico, as was authorized at the 2023 Annual shareholders' meeting. The option to acquire the 40% interest remains in place, subject to regulatory approval. This property transaction will be re-assessed following the presidential election in Mexico and the mining policies adopted thereafter.

Company President, Richard Williams, stated that: "We are seeing some very interesting exploration and development opportunities, however, financing in the junior sector remains a challenge. Our goal is to structure accretive transactions while minimizing dilution."

