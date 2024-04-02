Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 conference in Zurich, Switzerland. Dan Breeze, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, RGLD Gold AG, will address conference participants on Tuesday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. CET (4:30 a.m. EDT; 2:30 a.m. MDT) in a presentation lasting 20 minutes. The presentation will be live streamed and will be available for on-demand streaming starting on April 12 at 6:00 p.m. CET (Noon EDT; 10:00 a.m. MDT) and may be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors/Events & Presentations.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 37 producing mines and 24 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

