Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notice of Meeting

LONDON, April 3, 2024 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR), the leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future, announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecora-resources.com.
Annual General Meeting
The Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held at The Royal Institution of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS, United Kingdom on Wednesday 2 May 2024 at 11:00am.
A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 3 April 2024. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.
Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
