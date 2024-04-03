Exploits Receives Seismic Data on Bullseye Gold Property

Toronto, April 3, 2024 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in receipt of the seismic dataset on its Bullseye gold property completed in late 2023 by New Found Gold Corp. ("NFG"). This was the first survey of its kind to be conducted on the island of Newfoundland and one of the first in North America. NFG's entire seismic program covered 47km2 of their Queensway North project area and was conducted by HiSeis, an industry leader in hard rock seismic surveys. The Company will be engaging a consultant in the near term and expects initial interpretations by this summer.

Jeff Swinoga, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to receive the seismic data that will give us indications of potential deep-seated structures under our Bullseye gold property that may host gold mineralization. We intend to combine this seismic dataset with the 13,000 metres of diamond drilling completed on our property. This is another layer of data that we believe will be valuable in designing drilling programs and increase our chances for exploration success at depth. We plan to continue to drill and explore for significant gold discoveries on Bullseye as well as our much larger Gazeebow South property further north."

Figure 1: Mineral property map showing coverage of the NFG seismic survey over Exploits' Bullseye property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/204089_faa6042c24d3ca10_002full.jpg

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

