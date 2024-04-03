Nord Precious Metals to Develop Process for Silver Paste Production for Solar Cells and High-Tech Applications

Nord Precious Metals and Temiskaming Testing Laboratories to develop advanced materials processing for the green market

April 3 - Coquitlam, BC, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), is pleased to announce it is in development of a process to manufacture silver paste, a critical component for the solar cell sector and various high-tech applications. This innovative advancement underscores Nord Precious Metals' commitment to driving technological innovation in the materials and manufacturing sectors.

Nord Precious Metals is currently engaged in discussions with leading cell producers across Canada to explore collaborative opportunities. The Company eagerly anticipates the specifications required for production, poised to leverage its analytical lab capabilities and research hub infrastructure to expedite the commercialization process.

"Our focus on advancing analytical capabilities and research facilities (Temiskaming Testing Laboratories) aligns with our vision to become a premier destination for advanced materials and manufacturing research in Canada," stated Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., COO of Nord Precious Metals. "Our team, led by world-class experts including chemical engineer Dr. Anthony Dapaah, PhD, C. Chem, and metallurgical specialist Frank Basa, P. Eng, Ontario, is well-equipped to lead the charge in pioneering value-added products like silver paste."

Nord Precious Metals has a proven track record of innovation, having achieved a remarkable 22.6% cobalt sulfate production on spec in 2018. Leveraging this expertise, the Company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for critical metals and high-tech materials.

"We are excited to embark on this journey towards commercialization," remarked Dr. Anthony Dapaah, PhD C. Chem., Temiskaming Testing Laboratories' esteemed analytical chemist. "Our lab is fully prepared to undertake the production process, and we are eager to collaborate with Mr. Halliday in developing a robust business plan for widespread commercial applications."

As Nord Precious Metals continues to pioneer advancements in materials science, the company remains committed to exploring non-dilutive funding opportunities to support its transition towards cash flow. Moreover, Nord Precious Metals is actively engaged in discussions regarding the new recovery permit for tailings in Ontario, further reinforcing its dedication to sustainable resource management and monetization strategies. By developing the process to produce silver paste now, we can be ready to produce value-added product once we are permitted to extract tailings and eventually mining at the Castle System.

"We firmly believe that our Cobalt facility and Coleman location are well-suited for the production of this value-added product," added Matthew Halliday. "With the support of government initiatives and strategic partnerships, we are confident in our ability to help drive economic growth and establish Canada as a global hub for critical metals and advanced manufacturing."

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property, which is now part of Coniagas Battery Metals; (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring; and (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metals' flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

