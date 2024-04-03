Eminent Gold Appoints Michael Bebek, Head of Communications

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2024 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (the 'Company' or 'Eminent') is pleased to announce Mr. Michael Bebek as its newly appointed Head of Communications. Mr. Bebek will play a pivotal role in strengthening shareholder relations, expanding our shareholder base, and facilitating capital raising initiatives for the Company.

Mr. Bebek recently worked as an investment advisor with Haywood Securities Corp. and brings over 18 years of capital markets experience. His extensive background in raising capital for junior mining equities has enabled him to establish a quality network of retail high-net-worth individuals, and institutional clientele. Prior to his tenure at Haywood, he worked on the issuer side of the business with Dr. Dan McCoy, Eminent's Chief Geologist, during the discovery of the Esaase Gold mine at Keegan Resources.

Mr. Bebek's industry designations include Canadian Securities Course (CSC), Conduct and Practices (CPH) and Wealth Management Essentials (WME). Throughout his time at Haywood Securities, he consistently enhanced his compliance and education credentials, positioning himself well above the industry norms for ongoing professional development.

Michael Bebek commented:

"Eminent Gold's flagship Hot Springs Range Project presents the most compelling gold thesis I have seen in my career. Offering a new large-scale exploration opportunity in Nevada, the gold project has the potential to replicate the nearby 40-million-ounce Getchell Gold Trend, with numerous analogues to the mines that make up the trend. I am excited for the opportunity to work with the team at Eminent."

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"We are excited to have Michael join our team as we have patiently waited for the opportune time to drill our high-quality gold projects in Nevada which we currently anticipate doing later this year. Michael's network and understanding of the junior capital markets will be invaluable as we start to expand the Eminent story to a global audience in preparation for our inaugural drilling program."

In connection with Mr. Bebek's appointment, the Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Bebek that are exercisable at $0.32 per share for a period of 5 years and will vest 1/3 each six months following the grant date.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

"Paul Sun"

CEO and Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.