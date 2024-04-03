Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 1.37% Copper, 0.21% Lead, 0.29% Zinc, 0.36 g/t Gold, and 19.02 g/t Silver over 11.10 m, in Drill Hole WD-24-01

Vancouver, April 3, 2024 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-24-01 at the Wedge Mine Project, situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick.

WD-24-01 HIGHLIGHTS:

Drill hole WD-24-01 was collared on the southern flank of the Wedge Mine deposit within the footwall sediments and drilled at an azimuth of 330 degrees and a dip of -45 degrees to a total depth of 165 meters.

The drill hole successfully intersected three (3) Zones of visual sulphide mineralization: 26.76 - 53.16 meters, 69.00 - 82.00 meters, and 139.00 - 142.00 meters.

The main copper zone intersected 11.10 meters (32.55 - 43.65 meters) assaying 1.37% Cu, 0.21% Pb, 0.29% Zn, 19.02 g/t Ag, and 0.36 g/t Au (refer to Table 1). This includes: 8.18 meters of pyritic VMS assaying 1.83% Cu, 0.28% Pb, 0.38% Zn, 25.24 g/t Ag, and 0.46 g/t Au. 5.18 meters of pyritic VMS assaying 2.59% Cu, 0.43% Pb, 0.48% Zn, 39.09 g/t Ag, and 0.69 g/t Au.

The copper equivalent for the main upper zone (26.76 - 53.16 meters) is 0.92% Cu over 26.40 meters.

Gold and silver mineralization coincides with the copper-rich VMS.

Table 1: Certified Assays (32.55 - 43.65 meters)

Sample

# From

(m) To (m) Width

(m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Pb + Zn

(%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t)

252989 32.55 33.47 0.92 0.13 0.04 0.13 0.17 4 0.198 252990 33.47 34.47 1 1.53 0.185 0.302 0.487 28 1.045 252991 34.47 35.57 1.1 1.77 0.933 2.323 3.256 37 0.993 252992 35.57 36.47 0.9 2.93 0.219 0.377 0.596 26 0.624 252993 36.47 37.47 1 3.9 0.36 0.662 1.022 75 0.554 252994 37.47 38.65 1.18 2.87 0.398 0.744 1.142 30 0.29 252995 38.65 39.65 1 0.66 0.051 0.211 0.262 3 0.072 252996 39.65 40.65 1 0.36 0.008 0.075 0.083 <1 0.028 252997 40.65 41.65 1 0.5 0.007 0.288 0.295 <1 0.079 252998 41.65 42.65 1 0.068 0.001 0.031 0.032 <1 0.009 252999 42.65 43.65 1 0.11 0.004 0.06 0.064 <1 0.077 Total Ave. 11.1 1.37 0.21 0.29 0.51 19.02 0.36

Figure 1: Pyritic VMS Mineralization in Drill Hole WD-24-01 at the Wedge Mine Project, Spanning 30.15 - 41.90 Meters of Depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/204105_561c03d72447791b_002full.jpg

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "We are pleased to continue to report positive, new, unmined VMS mineralization at the Wedge Mine Project. We are continuing to test the Target 1 area southeast of the mined deposit. This hole reports higher gold and silver assays, along with the increased copper concentrations. It is highly encouraging for the economic potential of these new zones to encounter nearly 1.0 g/t Au & over 1.0 oz/t Ag across a significant width. We are finding the zones of mineralization are either copper-rich or zinc-rich, but not both concurrently. We continue to receive assays from our completed Phase 1 drill program; as these results correspond to a completed hole, we look forward to sharing the findings. The digitizing of the historical 276 holes previously drilled by Cominco is progressing and we will complete the 3D modeling before Phase 2 of the Wedge drill program begins. We will incorporate our nine (9) completed holes in this program to complete the new modeling. We are devising our Phase 2 advanced geophysics assessment of the area with our technical team and look forward to sharing the results before the spring season commences."

In the southern portion of the Wedge, footwall sediments consisting of sheared argillite with occasional graphite and sulphide clasts are visible at the surface. These sediments appear to serve as a marker horizon, often found in proximity to mineralization in the drill holes. VMS mineralization at the Wedge occurs over extended intervals, with the most significant accumulations typically found at intersections between the felsic volcanics and sediments. In drill hole WD-24-01, sulphide mineralization is discontinuous, as evidenced below the VMS intersection in Figure 1, featuring individual bands of pyrite/pyritic up to 20 cm thick. This style of mineralization defines the lower zones found in the drill hole, with felsic volcanics found at depth. At this early stage, some common features are present, and with the completion of the 3D model, the geological-structural controls on the mineralization should become more evident.

"Drill hole WD-24-01 was collared in the southern portion of the Wedge in the sheared footwall sediments. The mineralization consists of fine grained massive pyritic VMS (95% + sulphides) in the upper zone. The upper contact is sharp as seen in Figure 1. Two (2) additional zones of mineralization were also intersected, returning elevated copper, lead, and zinc, all of which further confirm the new potential of the system at the Wedge Mine Project," commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

Figure 2: Plan View, Drill Hole Collars & Surface Projection

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/204105_561c03d72447791b_003full.jpg

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge Mine Project. The Company is focused on critical minerals exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc with a hedge on gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements in this press release include that (a) the digitizing of the historical 276 holes previously drilled by Cominco is progressing and we will incorporate our nine (9) completed holes in this program to complete the new 3D modeling before Phase 2 of the Wedge drill program begins, (b) it is highly encouraging for the economic potential of these new zones to encounter nearly 1.0 g/t Au & over 1.0 oz/t Ag across a significant width, (c) two (2) additional zones of mineralization were also intersected, returning elevated copper, lead, and zinc, all of which further confirm the new potential of the system at the Wedge Mine Project, (d) we continue to receive assays from our completed Phase 1 drill program; as these results correspond to a completed hole, we look forward to sharing the findings, and (e) we are devising our Phase 2 advanced geophysics assessment of the area with our technical team and look forward to sharing the results before the spring season commences. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

