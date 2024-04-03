Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

MONTREAL, April 03, 2024 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to key employees, officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,440,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 per share being the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 2, 2024.



Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

