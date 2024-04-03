Molten Metals Corp. Announces Loan Agreement

Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT) (FSE: Y44) (ISIN: CA60872A1066), announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with a director of the Company pursuant to which the Company may borrow $100,000. Amounts borrowed will bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum and will be due and payable on March 7, 2025. Pursuant to the loan agreement, the Company will issue to the Lender 800,000 bonus shares of the Company at a price of $0.025 per share.

The Lender is a related party to the Company and the Loan constitutes a 'related party transaction' pursuant to Multi-Lateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and the minority shareholder approval requirements contained in section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass-storage devices i.e. molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed Corporate Secretary Molten Metals Corp. 778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

