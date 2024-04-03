Kingfisher Provides Update on Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2024 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces that it will complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at a ratio of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will take effect on opening of business on April 8, 2024.

The Consolidation will increase Kingfisher's flexibility and competitiveness in the market, and to make the Company's securities more attractive to a wider audience of potential investors.

As a result of the Consolidation, the Company's currently issued and outstanding 141,586,151 common shares will be reduced to approximately 28,317,230 common shares. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Instead, any fractional common shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares. The Company's new CUSIP number is 49571M503 and its new ISIN number is CA49571M5037.

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation does not require approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), with information on how to exchange their old share certificates representing pre-Consolidation common shares with the new share certificates representing post-Consolidation common shares. Computershare will forward to each registered shareholder who has provided the required documents a new share certificate representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the shareholder is entitled. Until surrendered, each share certificate representing pre-Consolidation common shares of Kingfisher will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of whole post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia, including the Golden Triangle region. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects and an option to earn 100% of the HWY 37 Project, that offer potential exposure to gold, copper, silver, and zinc.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 236 358 0054

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Kingfisher. In making the forward-looking statements, Kingfisher has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Kingfisher's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingfisher does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com