Avante Announces Name Change, New Ticker Symbol and Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, April 4, 2024 - Avante Mining Corp. (TSXV: AVA) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a name change to "FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP". (the "Name Change") effective Wednesday, April 10, 2024, subject to final acceptance of the TSXV Exchange Inc. The trading symbol will also change to "FAN"; the Company's trading symbols on the OTC Markets (OTC Pink) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) will remain unchanged.

The Name Change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

The New CUSIP will be: 318641107

The New ISIN will be: CA3186411078

The Company's management team feels that the new name more accurately reflects its vision to establish itself as a global leader in green nickel production while supplying critical metals to the North American market.

Adrian Smith, CEO, commented, "We are excited to announce our name change to First Atlantic Nickel Corp. This new name better aligns with our team's vision and underscores our exploration focus and direction as a company. With the rising demand for nickel due to the clean energy transition, the Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets with significant growth potential to meet this future demand. The U.S. has underscored nickel's essential role by including it in its critical mineral list. Similarly, Canada has signaled its intent to prioritize the development of critical minerals in the coming years, highlighting the pressing need for further development of domestic resources and we look forward to the Company being part of the story to meet this demand."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated April 1, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Xander Capital Partners Inc. ("Xander"), pursuant to which Xander will provide investor relations and market consulting services for an initial period of 12 months, subject to extension by mutual agreement of both parties. The Agreement can be terminated by giving 30 days' prior written notice of termination to the other party or by mutual written agreement of the parties.

Xander has been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Pursuant to the Agreement, Xander will provide the following services to the Company: brand awareness, introductions to mining industry partners, research analysts, investment bankers, advisors, potential board members and digital marketing professionals. The Company will pay Xander a monthly cash fee of USD $10,000 as consideration for the services.

The Company and Xander act at arm's length, and Xander has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest.

The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Xander has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the services to the Company.

Xander has over 30 years of cumulative industry specific experience. Xander is headquartered in Orlando, with their reach expanding internationally. Their services include introductions to high-net-worth individuals, assistance with the raising of equity capital, and corporate sponsorship.

About Avante Mining Corp.

Avante Mining Corp. (TSXV: AVA) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value geographically significant projects including the Voisey's West and the Pipestone Project. Avante is paving the way by combining quality projects with proven exploration strategies and a dedicated team to achieve exceptional outcomes.

The Company's Voisey's West project is located in the same intrusive complex as the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine where reported remaining proven and probable reserves include 32.4 million tonnes of 2.13% nickel, 0.96% copper, 0.13% cobalt, and additional measured and indicated 10.3 million tonnes of 0.87% nickel, 0.65% copper, 0.04% cobalt. It represents one of the most competitive nickel operations globally.

The Pipestone Project represents one of the rare awaruite projects globally which are a focus in the development of large-scale bulk tonnage nickel targets that have low carbon emission profiles and are very attractive to steel produces looking to reduce their carbon output.

Avante Mining Corp.

For more information, please call Adrian Smith, CEO, at 1-778-331-3816, email info@avantemining.com, or visit www.avantemining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

