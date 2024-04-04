STLLR Gold Announces Windjammer South Infill Drilling Results at the Tower Gold Project and Appointment of VP Projects & Technical Services

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") announces the remaining assay results from the infill and confirmatory drilling program at the Windjammer South Deposit at the Golden Highway Area (western end) of the Tower Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario, Canada. STLLR appoints James Gagne, P.Eng., MBA, as the Vice President, Projects & Technical Services.

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project - General Location Map (Graphic: Business Wire)

Table 1: Windjammer South Drilling Highlights (See Figures 2 and 3 for the drill location map and section views):

Hole ID Deposit Result MGH23-468 Windjammer South 1.63 g/t Au over 102.00 m (incl. 5.38 g/t Au over 14.00 m) MGH23-460 Windjammer South 0.93 g/t Au over 74.65 m (incl. 1.40 g/t Au over 30.00 m) MGH23-478 Windjammer South 0.69 g/t Au over 115.00 m (incl. 2.62 g/t Au over 8.00 m) & 4.72 g/t Au over 16.00 m (incl. 21.10 g/t Au over 3.00 m) MGH23-507 Windjammer South 8.04 g/t Au over 10.90 m & 2.34 g/t Au over 50.65 m (incl. 8.48 g/t Au over 5.00 m & incl. 12.10 g/t Au over 3.65 m) MGH23-484 Windjammer South 0.57 g/t Au over 74.95 m (incl. 1.10 g/t Au over 13.91 m) "g/t Au": grams per tonne gold; "m": metres

Tower Gold Project Update:

129,737 m, in 477 drill holes, of the 140,000 m infill drill program completed have been released.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR stated: "Windjammer South Deposit infill drilling results continue to confirm the continuity of mineralization of the Tower MRE block model. Drill hole MGH23-484 appears to have intersected mineralization that was previously modelled as waste, suggesting a potential addition to the known mineralization in that area. Overall, the drilling information gives us additional confidence in the Tower MRE block model in the areas drilled."

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of James Gagne, P.Eng., MBA as Vice President, Projects & Technical Services. James brings significant technical and operational experience from the Timmins and Kirkland Lake mining camps. I've known James for the entirety of his mining career; We worked together at Lake Shore Gold and we were involved with the construction and operation of the Bell Creek and Timmins West Mines. James will play an instrumental role as we advance our cornerstone Tower Gold and Colomac Gold Projects."

Windjammer South Deposit Drilling

The Windjammer South Deposit is located on the Golden Highway Area (western end) of the Tower Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario (See Figure 1 for the Tower Gold Project - General Location Map). Mineralization at Windjammer South is associated with extensional and stockwork-type quartz veining within Timiskaming age meta-sediments, located between 2 major splays of the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone. The 2023 drill program at Windjammer South was focused on confirming and infilling (50 m drill-centre spacings) the Tower Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("Tower MRE").

The results from this batch of drilling (please also refer to the Company's October 19, 2023 news release for the previous batch of drilling at Windjammer South) appear to confirm the continuity of the Windjammer South mineralization as estimated by the Tower MRE block model. This is evident particularly with holes MGH23-468, MGH23-478 and MGH23-507 (See Figures 2 & 3). In addition:

Drill hole MGH23-484 (See Figures 2 & 3): Intersected significant mineralization in an area previously modelled as waste.

Drill holes MGH23-483, MGH23-489, MGH23-490, MGH23-493, and MGH23-494: Geomechanical and Geometallurgical drilling that will benefit future mine designs.

Overall, the drilling at Windjammer South confirmed the Tower MRE block model. The increased drill density provides the potential to upgrade the areas drilled to a higher resource category and further define future geological models.

Appointment of VP Projects & Technical Services

The Company has appointed Mr. Gagne to the role of Vice President, Projects & Technical Services. James brings 15 years of progressive experience in mine operations, engineering, and consulting. Previously, Mr. Gagne was with Kirkland Lake Gold as the Mine Superintendent of the Macassa Mine and was then promoted to the role of Manager of Mining. As the Manager, James was responsible for the totality of site operations comprised of 3 shafts, a paste plant, and a processing facility. He was also involved with the execution of various major projects such as the new #4 Shaft, the commencement of the Near Surface Portal deposit, and the new overall mine ventilation upgrade within the complex. At Lake Share Gold (subsequently acquired by Tahoe Resources then Pan American Silver), James was involved with the construction, ramp-up and operation of the Bell Creek and Timmins West Mines in the Timmins Mining Camp. He held various roles in engineering and operations, ultimately becoming the Senior Production Engineer. Prior to joining STLLR, James was the General Manager at Black Rock Engineering within the IONIC Technology Group, a firm that specialized in providing engineering services to mining and heavy industries across North America. Mr. Gagne received his Bachelor of Engineering at Laurentian University, his MBA at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Professional Engineer in Ontario.

Table 2: Tower Gold - Windjammer South Deposit: Drill Intercepts

Zone Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Metal Factor (g/t Au x m) Windjammer South MGH23-444 63.00 75.00 12.00 0.63 7.56 Windjammer South MGH23-449 154.00 159.47 5.47 0.37 2.02 Windjammer South and 178.00 179.33 1.33 0.96 1.28 Windjammer South and 189.00 195.00 6.00 0.31 1.86 Windjammer South and 217.00 229.40 12.40 0.98 12.15 Windjammer South and 254.77 298.00 43.23 0.68 29.40 Windjammer South MGH23-460 86.20 91.50 5.30 0.40 2.12 Windjammer South and 103.50 178.15 74.65 0.93 69.42 Windjammer South including 139.00 169.00 30.00 1.40 42.00 Windjammer South MGH23-460 209.00 212.50 3.50 0.88 3.08 Windjammer South MGH23-465 63.00 104.00 41.00 0.75 30.75 Windjammer South and 118.15 132.00 13.85 0.64 8.86 Windjammer South MGH23-467 81.20 138.00 56.80 0.57 32.38 Windjammer South MGH23-468 49.00 59.00 10.00 0.62 6.20 Windjammer South and 72.00 81.00 9.00 0.36 3.24 Windjammer South and 154.00 221.00 67.00 0.65 43.55 Windjammer South including 184.00 197.00 13.00 1.38 17.94 Windjammer South and 233.40 237.00 3.60 0.80 2.88 Windjammer South and 246.00 348.00 102.00 1.63 166.26 Windjammer South including 324.00 338.00 14.00 5.38 75.32 Windjammer South MGH23-471 107.26 125.45 18.19 0.65 11.82 Windjammer South and 144.00 151.20 7.20 0.41 2.95 Windjammer South and 190.70 210.20 19.50 1.64 31.98 Windjammer South including 205.10 207.50 2.40 5.56 13.34 Windjammer South MGH23-474 44.00 63.50 19.50 0.95 18.53 Windjammer South and 197.80 323.00 125.20 0.61 76.37 Windjammer South including 293.00 315.30 22.30 1.06 23.64 Windjammer South MGH23-477 97.00 101.10 4.10 2.57 10.54 Windjammer South and 162.00 177.00 15.00 0.71 10.65 Windjammer South and 197.00 201.00 4.00 0.67 2.68 Windjammer South MGH23-478 53.00 126.00 73.00 0.47 34.31 Windjammer South and 158.00 160.00 2.00 3.08 6.16 Windjammer South and 186.00 301.00 115.00 0.69 79.35 Windjammer South including 276.00 284.00 8.00 2.62 20.96 Windjammer South and 312.00 328.00 16.00 4.72 75.52 Windjammer South including 321.00 324.00 3.00 21.10 63.30 Windjammer South and 380.90 384.20 3.30 11.53 38.05 Windjammer South and 418.00 422.00 4.00 1.87 7.48 Windjammer South MGH23-481 161.00 163.00 2.00 0.52 1.04 Windjammer South and 172.00 175.60 3.60 0.77 2.77 Windjammer South and 197.00 214.25 17.25 1.33 22.94 Windjammer South MGH23-482A No significant intervals Windjammer South MGH23-483 Geomechanical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-484 53.50 60.50 7.00 1.21 8.47 Windjammer South and 104.00 178.95 74.95 0.57 42.72 Windjammer South including 111.00 124.91 13.91 1.10 15.30 Windjammer South MGH23-486 43.00 101.00 58.00 0.43 24.94 Windjammer South MGH23-487 48.00 50.00 2.00 0.65 1.30 Windjammer South and 58.00 60.00 2.00 0.68 1.36 Windjammer South and 94.00 104.00 10.00 0.31 3.10 Windjammer South and 138.00 140.00 2.00 0.70 1.40 Windjammer South MGH23-489 Geomechanical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-490 Geomechanical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-493 Geometallurgical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-493A Geometallurgical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-494 Geometallurgical; Not assayed Windjammer South MGH23-505 65.00 76.00 11.00 0.52 5.72 Windjammer South and 99.00 101.00 2.00 0.60 1.20 Windjammer South and 142.00 150.00 8.00 0.85 6.80 Windjammer South and 170.00 172.00 2.00 0.92 1.84 Windjammer South and 188.00 190.00 2.00 0.72 1.44 Windjammer South and 200.00 214.00 14.00 0.70 9.80 Windjammer South and 222.30 224.00 1.70 8.14 13.84 Windjammer South and 240.00 246.00 6.00 0.39 2.34 Windjammer South and 252.00 264.00 12.00 1.07 12.84 Windjammer South MGH23-506 42.00 44.00 2.00 0.52 1.04 Windjammer South and 112.00 114.00 2.00 0.60 1.20 Windjammer South MGH23-507 38.00 63.00 25.00 0.55 13.75 Windjammer South and 75.00 112.00 37.00 0.39 14.43 Windjammer South and 142.00 154.00 12.00 0.48 5.76 Windjammer South and 160.00 162.00 2.00 1.12 2.24 Windjammer South and 168.00 236.00 68.00 0.56 38.08 Windjammer South including 214.00 228.00 14.00 1.22 17.08 Windjammer South and 243.25 255.90 10.90 8.04 87.64 Windjammer South and 277.00 287.00 10.00 2.11 21.10 Windjammer South and 305.00 355.65 50.65 2.34 118.52 Windjammer South including 305.00 310.00 5.00 8.48 42.40 Windjammer South including 352.00 355.65 3.65 12.10 44.17 Windjammer South MGH23-507 385.35 435.00 49.65 1.18 58.59 Note: All intercepts are calculated using a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 5m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths. Geomechanical and Geometallurgical drill holes are not shown in the section because they were not assayed.

Table 3: Tower Gold - Windjammer South Deposit: Infill Drill Hole Details

Zone Hole Number Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination End of Hole Depth (m) Windjammer South MGH23-444 572328.6 5370498.451 333.748 79.96 -55.11 135 Windjammer South MGH23-449 572097.238 5370278.302 329.224 80.07 -57.20 330 Windjammer South MGH23-460 572236.755 5370324.572 331.073 80.02 -56.96 285 Windjammer South MGH23-465 572325.177 5370401.252 333.544 79.99 -57.01 132 Windjammer South MGH23-467 572431.373 5370424.81 337.926 80.01 -56.15 165 Windjammer South MGH23-468 572067.463 5370372.409 329.104 80.08 -57.06 348 Windjammer South MGH23-471 572278.513 5370236.425 331.116 80.20 -55.97 211 Windjammer South MGH23-474 571972.783 5370302.477 329.051 80.19 -57.02 324 Windjammer South MGH23-477 572324.278 5370285.499 332.525 80.06 -55.90 207 Windjammer South MGH23-478 571950.754 5370327.328 328.975 80.02 -58.12 422 Windjammer South MGH23-481 572158.898 5370246.868 329.186 79.99 -56.99 273 Windjammer South MGH23-482A 571940.556 5370350.876 328.72 81.89 -57.02 75 Windjammer South MGH23-483 572313.497 5370348.952 332.691 99.92 -75.08 465 Windjammer South MGH23-484 571895.021 5370305.912 328.907 80.04 -56.00 219 Windjammer South MGH23-486 572004.304 5370336.94 329.258 44.97 -56.18 234 Windjammer South MGH23-487 572045.997 5370536.206 329.115 80.02 -56.09 219 Windjammer South MGH23-489 572250.284 5370289.164 330.75 189.95 -75.00 465 Windjammer South MGH23-490 572214.013 5370395.708 331.042 320.07 -75.02 465 Windjammer South MGH23-493 572349.18 5370259.36 331.67 342.71 -59.72 273 Windjammer South MGH23-493A 572349.1 5370260 340.8 342.89 -59.72 162 Windjammer South MGH23-494 572348.9 5370468.169 335.81 80.00 -55.03 132 Windjammer South MGH23-505 571960.178 5370486.958 328.713 80.18 -61.83 330 Windjammer South MGH23-506 571956.134 5370453.053 328.798 80.00 -61.01 126 Windjammer South MGH23-507 571981.902 5370351.767 328.787 80.05 -56.08 450

Quality Control Procedures

NQ drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF; FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favorable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to timing of the updated Tower MRE, confirmation of the Tower MRE block model, potential expansion of the known mineralization at the Tower Gold Project, the timing of the release of the assay results from Tower Gold project drilling, the goals, synergies, strategies, opportunities, profile, mineral resources and potential production, project timelines, prospective shareholding, integration and comparables to other transactions, the future financial or operating performance of STLLR and STLLR's mineral properties and project portfolios, the advancement of the Tower Gold and Colomac Gold Projects, long-life and large-scale potential of the Tower and Colomac Gold Projects and exploration upside of the land packages. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, COVID-19 and other pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the joint management information circular of STLLR dated December 20, 2023, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 For more information on the Tower MRE and Tower PEA effective as of September 7, 2022, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Tower Gold Project Northeastern Ontario, Canada" dated November 29, 2022, which is available on STLLR Gold's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and www.stllrgold.com

