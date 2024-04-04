Finlay Minerals Ltd. issues a President's Letter

VANCOUVER, April 4, 2024 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert F. Brown, President & CEO of the Company, has issued a letter to shareholders and supporters:

Greetings Finlay Minerals' Shareholders & Supporters,

I am pleased to report that Finlay has weathered the difficult financial times over the last several years as well as possible. Work completed in 2023 included some insightful investigations at the Silver Hope, and continued exploration activities by our JV partner at the PIL. A minimum 3,000m drill program is proposed on the Silver Hope's copper-silver Main Trend to test the major gaps in drilling to connect the mineralized zones along the 2.5km trend.

I, personally and on behalf of management, would like to thank the Barakso family for their continued support; it started by John J. Barakso founding Finlay with his insight, international regard, and knowledge leading to the projects Finlay now holds. John J. has passed the oversight of the family's 51% interest in Finlay to his son, John A. Barakso. Management looks forward to further collaborations as we explore and develop our projects.

Management's focus in 2024 has been on financing further exploration, expanding the shareholder base and Company awareness through presenting the company projects to major mining companies and financial brokers. With the recent record gold price and renewed interest in the mining sector, interest will duly return to the exploration sector. Finlay is ready with its three projects, fully permitted for drill programs, and contacts in the financial sector in place.

Details of the 2023 exploration activities and the proposed drilling are outlined in our corporate presentation and the updated individual project presentations on our website at: www.finlayminerals.com

As always, if you have any questions or would like to speak with me further, please feel free to email me at: rbrown@finlayminerals.com or Ilona Barakso Lindsay at iblindsay@finlayminerals.com

Warm regards,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President & CEO

SOURCE Finlay Minerals Ltd.