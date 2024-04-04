Minera IRL Announces Application for a Management Cease Trade Order

LIMA, April 04, 2024 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera", the "Company" or "we") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) announces that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and the required certifications (the "Annual Filings") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of April 2, 2024 (the "Annual Filing Deadline") as required by National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and National Instrument 52-109, Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, respectively.



The Annual Filings could not be filed on or before the Annual Filing Deadline as the Company has experienced delays in compiling the information required to prepare the local (Peruvian) audits of its Peruvian operating subsidiaries, which will ultimately be relied upon by the Company's U.K. auditor when it audits the consolidated entities. The Company believes that the local audits will be completed by the end of April 2024, and that the audit of the consolidated entity, which cannot begin until completion of the local audits and the issuance of the local audit reports, will be completed by May 15, 2024, at which time we will be able to prepare and file the Annual Filings.

As a result, the Company filed an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was granted, effective April 3, 2024, prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by the CEO, Diego Benavides and Interim CFO, Jorge Armas.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 15, 2024. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Filings are filed. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in NP 12-203 so long as the Annual Filings are outstanding.

