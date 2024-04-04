Gladiator Announces Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Vancouver, April 4, 2024 - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Black Swan Solutions Inc. DBA VHLA Media Inc. ("VHLA") pursuant to which VHLA will provide certain digital marketing services (the "Services") to the Company.

The Services provided by VHLA will include, but not be limited to, social media content and ads, marketing, and CEO interviews distributed through social media platforms such as Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and LinkedIn. The Agreement has a term of one (1) month which may be extended by agreement in writing between VHLA and the Company. As consideration for the provision of the Services, and in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Agreement, the Company will pay VHLA a fee of C$40,000 plus GST.

VHLA is a British Columbia based company headed by Dawson Ignatieff, Tyler Kujala and Adam Emes who are operating at arm's length from the Company. VHLA owns 2400 shares of the Company, and neither VHLA nor any of its principals and affiliates holds any other interest, direct or indirect in the Company.

The Whitehorse Copper Project

The Whitehorse Copper Project is an advanced-stage copper (Cu) ± molybdenum (Mo) ± silver (Ag) ± gold (Au) skarn exploration project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Project comprises 314 contiguous claims covering approximately 5,380 Hectares (13,294 acres) in the Whitehorse Mining District.

Copper mineralization was first discovered in 1897 on the Whitehorse Copper Belt, as it became to be known. The Whitehorse Copper Belt comprised over 30 copper-related, primarily skarn occurrences covering an area of 35 by 5 km in a north westerly trending arc. Exploration and mining development have been carried out intermittently since that time with the main production era lasting between 1967 and 1982 where production totaled 267,500,000 pounds copper, 225,000 ounces of gold and 2,838,000 ounces of silver from 11.1 million tons of mineralized material milled (Watson, 1984).

The Project is accessible through with numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the majority of the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

