Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, April 4, 2024 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has approved the issuance of 1,000,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.055 per share.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".
